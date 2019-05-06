VINCY MAS LAUNCH

The stage is now set for the official launch of the 2019 edition of Vincy Mas, which takes place tonight at the Victoria Park.

And, the Carnival Development Corporation said it would be seeking to build on the success of last year’s Festival.

Prior to the tonight’s launch there are Whistle Stops from the Windward and Leeward sides of the island, as well as an event dubbed “Fete Land” at the Cruise Ship Terminal and a Soca Train from the Cruise Terminal to the Victoria Park.

Tonight’s launch will include addresses from Minister of Culture, Cecil McKie; Officials from the Carnival Development Corporation and representatives of the Sponsors.

The launch begins at seven tonight and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Vincy Mas, known to be the hottest Carnival in the Caribbean will be held from June 28th to July 10th with the theme: Welcome to Soca Land.







