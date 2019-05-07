AGRICULTURE OPPORTUNITIES

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar has said a number of initiatives are being rolled out in the Agriculture sector this year.

He made the point, during his remarks at a ceremony held here yesterday for the signing of an Agreement between the Governments of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan, to facilitate funding for the Banana Revitalisation Project.

Minister Caesar said a number of opportunities are emerging in the agriculture sector, and he urged young people to get involved.

The Banana Revitalization Project aims to increase the unit output of the Banana Plantations receiving assistance to 25 tonnes per hectare.

This will be done through upgrading the cultivation management capability of local Farmers, and building the capacity of Extension officer in the Ministry of Agriculture.







