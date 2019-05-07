MAY PARLIAMENT

Three Bills are listed to be dealt with at a meeting of Parliament, scheduled to take place this week.

A Select Committee Report is expected to be presented on the Drug Prevention of Misuse Amendment Bill, while the Edford Davis Pension Declaration Bill is listed to receive its first reading

The Child Justice Bill is also listed on the Order Paper.

Fifteen questions are listed from the Opposition to receive oral answers, and there is also a Motion on Electoral Reform, to be moved by Leader of Opposition Dr. Godwin Friday.

The meeting of Parliament is slated for this Thursday May 9th at ten in the morning.







