NEMO COMMUNITY MEETINGS

The National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) will this evening host the first of two community meetings, organised as part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the last eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, which occurred on April 13th 1979.

The Meetings will discuss evacuation plans in the event of a Volcanic Eruption.

The first meeting takes place this evening at the gap leading to the Sandy Bay Police Station, known as the Miller Junction.

The session will focus on evacuations plans for Sandy Bay in the event of a Volcanic Eruption; as well as sensitize members of the Sandy Bay community about the Tradewinds Exercise 2019.

NEMO is urging residents of Sandy Bay and surrounding communities to attend the Meeting which begins at 5 p.m.

Another meeting will be held on Thursday at the Gap leading to the Langley Park Primary School. It also begins at 5 p.m.

The meetings will be held in collaboration with the Soufriere Monitoring Unit and the UWI Seismic Research Centre Volcano Ready Communities Project SVG.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related