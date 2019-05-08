AGRICULTURE POTENTIAL

Chief Agricultural Officer, Ashley Caine has pointed to the advancements made in the Agricultural Sector over the years.

Mr. Caine was delivering an address at a ceremony on Monday for the signing of an Agreement between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan, to facilitate funding for the Banana Revitalization Project.

Mr. Caine said there is a lot of potential for the Agricultural Sector and has called on the youths to get more involved in the Agricultural Industry.

The Banana revitalization Project aims to increase the unit output of the Banana Plantations receiving assistance to 25 tonnes per hectare.

This will be done through upgrading the cultivation management capability of local Farmers, and building the capacity of Extension officer in the Ministry of Agriculture.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related