COREAS AND PLASTICS

Coreas Distribution Limited has joined the fight to protect the environment by reducing the number of Plastic Bags and introduce Reusable Bags.

On Monday, Coreas Food Mart provided re-usable bags to customers, as part of the Company’s efforts to stop the destruction of the environment.

The Company said that every time customers use the reusable bag, they will get a chance to participate in a monthly raffle.

It is estimated that over five trillion Plastic Bags are discarded every year. However one person can eliminate more than 20-thousand Plastic Bags from the environment in a lifetime, by using only reusable Bags.

Coreas Distribution Limited is appealing to customers to join the effort to create a greener St. Vincent and the Grenadines.







