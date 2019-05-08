MATHS FINALS

Nine students are through to Finals of the National Primary Schools Math Quiz, organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Hodder Education.

The Finalists are: Andre Quamina of the St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School; Kai Francis of the Kingstown Preparatory; Ashanique Shallow of the Pamelus Burke Primary; Skye Johnson of the Fair Hall Government; Zaheim Michael of the Fancy Government; Damien Branch of the Windsor Primary; Jurnee Massicott of the Georgetown Government; Daronno Louie of the Chateaubelair Methodist; and Kaiden John of the Dickson Methodist.

The finals will be held on Wednesday May 15 at the Girl Guide Headquarters, from 1:00 p.m.

The preliminary round of the quiz took place from Tuesday April 23 to Tuesday 30 at various venues across the country.

The Ministry of Education says the competition targets students of Grade 5, giving them an opportunity to showcase their capabilities in Math and to develop a love for the subject.

Hodder Education is part of the Hodder Education Group of Publishers, one of the largest educational publishers worldwide, with over 100 years of publishing history.







