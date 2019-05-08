POLICE ON ROBBERIES

The Police say they are currently investigating a series of Robberies, which occurred on Saturday May 4th, between the Wilson Hill and Richmond Hill areas, involving three unknown persons armed with firearms and cutlasses..

The Police Force is therefore advising persons to be cautious when travelling about these areas.

Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crimes at 456-1339, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 456-1810 or any Police Station.







