POLICE ON SHOOTING

Police are investigating a shooting incident, which occurred early yesterday morning in the vicinity of the BRAGSA Office at Bottom Town, Kingstown involving Darren Davy aka Precious, a 19 year old Labourer of Pole Yard.

The Police say, according to investigations, at about 1:35 on Wednesday morning, Davy was shot to the left side of this face by an unknown assailant and was rushed to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital where he subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

The Police are advising anyone with vital information that would aid with the investigation and the prosecution of the offender(s) in this case, to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge Crimes at 456-1339, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at 456-1810 or any Police Station.

A postmortem is expected to be conducted on the body of the deceased. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.







