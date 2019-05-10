A five-million EC dollar Contract has been signed for the rehabilitation of the Chateaubelair Jetty.

The contract was signed by the Economic Planning and Sustainable Development Division of the Ministry of Finance, and Kelectric of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The contract, worth XCD$5,246,541.08 was signed on April 29th, 2019.

The works is funded by the European Union and is managed through the World Bank funded Regional Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project (RDVRP).

The new facility will accommodate roll-on roll-off ships, yachts, and smaller boats used by fishermen and pleasure craft. The new jetty is expected to provide improved access in times of emergencies to the North Leeward area as well as to improve access to landings by fishers and yachts.

The works shall commence on June 3rd, 2019 with the mobilization of the contractor’s resources and physical work shall begin with the demolition of the existing failed jetty in the coming weeks.

The general public and residents of Chateaubelair in particular shall experience some movement of heavy equipment in the area and are asked to exercise caution during the construction of the new jetty.

The cooperation of the residents of Chateaubelair and surrounding areas will be therefore be appreciated during the construction period of 12 months.







