The Government is moving ahead with plans to construct a 93 room Hotel at Diamond under the Holiday Inn Brand.

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves provided an update on the project, in response to a question in Parliament yesterday.

He said the Government has executed a Franchise Agreement as well as a Master Technology Agreement with the Inter- Continental Hotel Group (IHG).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related