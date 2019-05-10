An official launch was held today, for the 2019 Fisherman’s Month of activities.

The launch took place in the yard of the Agriculture Input Warehouse at the Kingstown Fish Market.

A month of activities has been planned in commemoration of the 44th year of celebrations commencing from May 10, and culminating on Whit Monday June 10.

The theme for this year’s celebration is Climate Change affects the Ocean, Fish responsibly to Sustain the Industry and the slogan is We Fish It, You Dish It.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said this year’s theme was selected because Climate Change is a serious threat facing all islands in the Caribbean.

The Ministry said over the past decade, the ocean’s warming has disrupted critical fisheries worldwide, and the Fisherman’s Day Committee is raising awareness on this issue.







