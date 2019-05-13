Pride and Joy made a winning start to this year’s Kirk Da Silva/St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, at the Cane End Playing Field yesterday afternoon with a 3-2 victory over West Kingstown.

Orlando Trimmingham scored twice for Pride and Joy whose other goal was converted by Amien John. Dwelson Lewis and Caldaro Duantyre netted a goal each for West Kingstown.

The Championships will continue on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30, when West Kingstown will meet Hill 16 at the Cane End Playing Field.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force withdrew from yesterday’s other match, a friendly against Redemption Sharpes and were replaced by Glenside Ball Blazers who won the game 2-1.

Yesterday’s Opening Ceremony also heard addresses by President of the Marriaqua Village Football Championships Yosiah Dascent, 1st Vice President of the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation, Otashie Spring. Area Representative, St Clair “JIMMY” Prince who was also scheduled to address the Opening was out of State. 18 Teams are taking part in the Championships.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related