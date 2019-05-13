NATIONAL CLASSIC SQUASH TOURNEY RESULTS

Amber Glasgow and Jules Snagg won the Women’s and Men’s Titles respectively of the National Classic 3-Day Squash Championship last Friday evening at the National Squash Center in Paul’s Avenue, here in Kingstown.

Amber Glasgow defeated Sherian Slater 11-7, 11-4, 11-9 to win the Women’s Title. Earlier, Sherian Slater beat Nadira Morgan 11-6, 11-7, 13-11 and Amber Glasgow defeated Jada Ross 11-8, 11-5, 11-5 to advance to the Final.

In the Men’s Final, Jules Snagg overcame Kevin Bailey 12-10, 11-7, 11-7, while in the Men’s Consolation Plate results, Rashid Constance defeated Mikhail Quashie 11-9, 12-10, 11-5, and Paul Cyrus beat Collin Alexander 11-2, 11-9, 11-7.







