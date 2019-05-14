BURSARY HANDOVER

Three students of the UWI Open Campus are now in a better financial position take care of expenses relating to their studies, after being presented today with bursaries in the amount of EC$1,500.00 each from Coreas & Hazells Inc.

The Bursary recipients are:

Cassandra Decoteau – BSc Management with Economics

Janine John – BSc Accounting

Delroy Myers – BSc in International Management Studies

At the handover ceremony, Customer Service representative from Corea’s & Hazell’s, Juno DeRoche said the Company is pleased to provide support. Meanwhile, the Head of the UWI Open Campus, Deborah Dalrymple said Tertiary Level Education is expensive, and they are grateful for the financial support for the students.

The Bursaries were handed over at the Conference Room of the Open Campus Office at Frenches.







