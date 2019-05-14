NATIONAL FOOTBALL

In the National Premier Division Football Championship, Bequia United defeated Je Belle 4-2 at the Brighton Playing Field last weekend to retain their status in the Championship.

Two goals by Keon Mc Fee, and one each from Ozanlly Ollivierre and Mark Browne secured the win for Bequia United, while Cellus Cupid scored the two for Je Belle.

The result condemned Pride and Joy and Largo Height to relegation to the First Division Championship next season, while Awesome FC and Greiggs gained promotion to the Premier Division.







