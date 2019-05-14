In the FLOW National Netball Championships yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, X-Ceed Sports Club won by default from YAMM Dynamic Girls, while Combined Schools dominated their match against Irie Travel Vets winning 29-8. Both matches were in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Bethel High School will meet Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division at 5:00, then at 6:00 in the evening, National Properties Netters will oppose Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division.







