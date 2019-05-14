POLICE NEWS

Fifty-nine year old Labourer of Redemption Sharpes, Linus Nanton, has been arrested and charged with wounding.

Police said Nanton allegedly unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 51-year-old conducter at the same address, by stabbing him on his left hand and cutting his left side of the face with a knife.

Police said the incident occurred at Redemption Sharpes on April 27, and Nanton is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charge.

Police have also arrested and charged a 28-year-old Farmer residing within the South Windward district for allegedly having Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a minor.

The accused will appear before the Family Court to answer to the charge.







