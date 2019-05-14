SCIENCE QUIZ RESULTS

The St. Vincent Grammar School is the winner of the Inaugural National Science Quiz, organized by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with Facey Trading SVG Ltd.

Five Schools competed in the Finals, which were held on Monday at the Girl Guide Headquarters at Level Gardens.

Joshua Browne and Nicolai Williams amassed 65 points to take the title for the St. Vincent Grammar School, while Jared Nichols and Shaniel Richards of the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua came in second with 64 points.

The third spot went to Mariah Lavia and Leona Lorraine of the Georgetown Secondary School, with 53 points, while Maurice White and Kalifa Bulze of the Central Leeward Secondary were 4th with 51 points. Afi Lucas and Ozika Browne of the Intermediate High School were 5th with 43 points.

The Finalists received certificates of participation, book vouchers from Gaymes Book Centre, medals and trophies, and electronic gadgets.

The Ministry of Education said the competition was intended to showcase the science that students are being exposed to at the secondary level.







