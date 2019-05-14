Over 40 Single Heads of Households are expected to be enrolled in the 2019 Single Parents Programme, organized by the Gender Affairs Division in the Ministry of Social Development.

The participants are expected to attend an orientation session, hosted by the Division today.

The session will be held at the Fisheries Conference Room, from 9:00 this morning.

The Division said the objective of the orientation session is to sensitize the participants about the programme, and to discuss its purpose and expectations.







