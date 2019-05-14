SVG/TOBAGO SPORTS EXCHANGE

The annual Goodwill Under-15 Cricket Series between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Tobago is expected to be expanded to include other sports.

The Secretary of Youth Affairs and Sport in the Tobago House of Assembly, Jomo Pitt told a News Conference in Tobago that he will lead a three-member delegation to Kingstown for discussions with the cricket, netball and football authorities to discuss the sports exchange programme.



The other members of the delegation will be the President of the Tobago Football Association, President of the Tobago Cricket Association and President of the Tobago Netball Association.







