CLIMATE FINANCE FUNDING

Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said the Government is concerned about the slow pace at which small island states can access funding to be used in Climate Change mitigation and adaption programs.

He made this statement during today’s opening of a three-day Climate Finance Regional workshop being held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Over thirty representatives from nine countries across the Caribbean are involved in the three days of discussions.

Minister Gonsalves said the effects of Climate Change can be seen throughout the region and funding agencies should start treating Climate Change with greater urgency.

Project Manager for the Japan-Caribbean Climate Change Partnership Yoko Ebisawa said the project will be implemented in eight Caribbean countries, to the tune of US$50 million.







