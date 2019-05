In yesterday afternoon’s final League match of the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Football Championship, Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC beat Top Strikers of Biabou 5-1, at the Biabou Playing Field.

Chavel Cunningham netted all five goals for Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC, while Antonio Rodney scored for Top Strikers of Biabou.

This afternoon at 4:30, Arabesque Cane End will meet Mt. Grenan in the first Quarter-final Knockout match also at the Biabou Playing Field.







