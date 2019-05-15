PARENTS AND DYSLEXIA

An appeal has been made here, for Parents across the nation to become actively engaged in activities which are aimed at raising awareness about Dyslexia.

The appeal came from President of the Rotary Club of St. Vincent, Reuben John during the opening of a two-day Dyslexia Awareness Symposium, organized by the Club in collaboration with the Ministry of Education.

Mr. John said Parents play a vital role in the holistic development of their children and more Parents need to be informed on how to successfully care for Dyslexic children.

Education Officer responsible for Special Needs, Netta Thomas said one in every five children is Dyslexic.

Thomas encouraged the Teachers who participated in the Symposium to ensure that no child is left behind in the Education Revolution.







