PUBLIC CONTINUE SUPPORTING NEMO

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is continuing to host community meetings at locations across the country, to discuss evacuation plans in the event of a Volcanic Eruption.

The meetings are being held as part of activities to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the last eruption of La Soufriere Volcano.

The sessions are focusing on evacuations plans for communities in the event of a Volcanic Eruption; as well as sensitizing residents about the Tradewinds Exercise 2019. Discussions are also being held on the procedure for volunteers to participate in the 2019 Tradewinds exercise.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the sessions are being held at schools and communities across the country.

Miss Forbes also encouraged persons to register at NEMO’s office to become Volunteers for Exercise Trade Winds 2019.

The next community meeting will be held tomorrow Thursday 16th May for residents of Chateaubelair, Petit Bordel and Fitz-Hughes. The session will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Mission Corner, Chateaubelair.

The meetings are being held in collaboration with the Soufriere Monitoring Unit and the UWI Seismic Research Centre Volcano Ready Communities Project for SVG.







