SCOTIABANK KIDDY CRICKET SKILLS RESULTS

Greggs Primary School won Group “G” of the Scotiabank Primary Schools Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival at Greggs Primary School Hard Court yesterday.

Greggs Primary notched up 499 runs, Lauders Primary second with 457 runs, followed by Lowmans Windward Anglican 449 runs and New Grounds Primary finished with 434 runs.

The final Group will be contested next week Monday at the Langley Park Hard Court in Georgetown, while the Finals are scheduled for Wednesday 22nd May at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related