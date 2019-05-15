SVG-KOREA CELEBRATION

A cultural event will be held here this weekend, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The event, which is dubbed: Soul Beat Korea, will be hosted by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Commerce and the Ministry of Tourism, Sports and Culture.

It will be held on Saturday May 18, from 6:30 p.m. at the Auditorium of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College at Villa.

The Korean cultural entertainment package will be blended with Korea’s traditional and contemporary dances, songs, plays, and various cultural instruments such as the string quartet, and bamboo musical instruments

His Excellency Sung Moonup, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea will join the celebrations along with other eminent members of the Diplomatic Corps and Officials.

The entertainment package is free to the public.







