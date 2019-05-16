ACCESSING CLIMATE FUNDING

Resident Representative at the UNDP’s Sub-regional Office for Barbados and the OECS, Chisa Mikami said the three-day Climate Finance Regional workshop being held here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a great opportunity for regional states to learn even more about accessing funding to address Climate Change.

She made this statement during yesterday’s opening of the workshop.

Over thirty representatives from nine countries across the Caribbean are involved in the three days of discussions which are being held to chart a better way forward for the region’s adaptation and mitigation efforts toward Climate Change.

Miss Mikami also announced that the Governments of Canada and the United Kingdom are donors on the project.

Miss Mikami said while Climate Change is a critical issue in the region, the three-day workshop is being held to brainstorm on the way forward.

She said lessons learnt from the past can help other regional countries to plan better for the future.







