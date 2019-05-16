HEALTH STATEMENT – UPDATE

PRESS RELEASE

Response to Incident at the Accident and Emergency Department, MCMH

The Ministry would like to inform the general public that the Ward Manager who did not respond appropriately to the situation of a female lying on the floor near the door at the Accident and Emergency Department of the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (as depicted in a recent video that was circulated on social media) was referred to both the Public Service Commission Department and the General Nursing Council for their review.







