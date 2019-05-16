HEALTH STATEMENT

The Ministry of Health said it has launched an investigation into an incident which occurred at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital on Tuesday.

The Ministry said it notes the circulation of a video showing a person on the floor just inside the door of the Accident and Emergency Department, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

According to the statement, the video contents are deeply disturbing and a thorough investigation has been ordered to ascertain the full facts.

The Ministry said it expects a responsive and caring attitude to always be displayed to all persons who go to a health facility for services, and it sincerely regrets this disturbing incident.

The Health Minister, along with the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry met this morning with relevant staff and requested urgent reports which would be forwarded through the Permanent Secretary to the Service Commissions Department and form the basis for any further action if necessary.

Additionally, the Ministry also reported that the patient was treated and admitted to a ward at the hospital for continuing observation and care.

The high performance standards that have been set by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment must be upheld.







