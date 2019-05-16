PSU SUBRAC MEETING

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union is hosting the Sub-Regional Advisory Committee meeting at the Sunset Shores Hotel.

Some twelve Public Sector Unions from ten countries are attending the three-day Meeting.

Several topics are being addressed at the Meeting. They include Strengthening Social Dialogue and Social Partnership, Equality and Social Justice, Social Protection Systems, Human and Trade Union Rights, Health and Social Services and People over Profit.

The Sub-Regional Advisory Committee is an advisory body to Public Services International, a global trade union comprising more than 20 million members.

The meeting wraps up tomorrow May 17th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related