X-Ceed Sport Club and Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers were winners in yesterday afternoon’s matches of the FLOW National Netball Championships at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

X-Ceed Sport Club defeated Maple (4) 37-19, and Prime Consulting 3J’s Valley Strikers edged past Irie Travel Vets 24-23, in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

Another two matches will be played today in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division at the same venue. This afternoon at 5:00, Bethel High School will meet Combined Schools, then at 6:00 in the evening, JDS Success Radio Netters will play against C and W Construction Star Girls.







