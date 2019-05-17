The National Nine Mornings Management Committee is embarking on planning and preparatory activities for the 2019 Nine Mornings Festivities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Towards this end, the Committee will host a meeting tomorrow Saturday May 18th at the Peace Memorial Hall from at 9:30.

Representatives from rural and urban community nine mornings groups will gather to discuss themes and activities for the 2019 festivities as well as for the official presentation of the new management committee.

Additionally, the meeting will say thank you to faithful, long standing Chairman, Michael Peters and hear the vision of the new Chairman who will be formally presented on Saturday.

Minister of Culture, Cecil Mckie, will be in attendance and deliver an address.







