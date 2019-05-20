FISHERMAN ACTIVITIES

The National Fisherfolk Cooperative will host activities next week to coincide with Fisherman’s Day 2019.

From May 26th to June 1st, the Calliaqua Fisheries Cooperative will host their week of activities and Goodwill Cooperative’s week of activities will be held from June 2nd to 8th.

Fisherman’s Day will be celebrated on June 10th under the theme “Climate Change Affects the Ocean; Fish Responsibly to Sustain the Industry”.

Speaking at the launch of Fisherman’s Month, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard, said this year’s theme is seeking to highlight the effects and serious threats that Caribbean Countries are experiencing through Climate Change.

The activities include a rowboat competition, a beach seine competition and the Female and junior competitions.

The month of activities will conclude on June 10 with Fisherman’s Day celebrations.







