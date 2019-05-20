FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

In the FLOW National Netball Championships, Sion Hill Juniors, Maple (5) and Maple (4) won matches last Saturday at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

Sion Hill Juniors defeated Bethel High School 47-3, and Maple (5) beat Bishop’s College Rangers 27-5 in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division, while Maple (4) won from YAMM Dynamic Girls 24-16 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division.

This afternoon at 5:00, Bethel High School will meet the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Gems in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division, then at 6:00 in the evening, SVG General Services Strikers will play against Chance Unique Furniture North Leeward Stars in the Marlene Arthur 2nd Division Knockout Championship.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related