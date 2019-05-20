HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Union Combined and Top Strikers of Biabou won the last two quarter-final matches of the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Knockout Football Championship on the weekend at the Biabou Playing Field.

Union Combined beat Bruce Law Chambers Sparta FC 5-nil. Richard Dickson scored four of the goals with St. Clair Dickson scoring the other.

Top Strikers of Biabou defeated KE-BEZ Pride and Joy 1-nil on penalty kicks following 3-3 draw at the end of regulation time.

This afternoon, Mt. Grenan will take on Union Combined in the first semi-final also at the Biabou Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related