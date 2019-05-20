MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL WEEKEND RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Glen United defeated West Kingstown 3-nil at the Cane End Playing Field.

On Saturday, Mesopotamia beat Redemption Sharpes 8-2. Shem Dascent netted five of the goals for Mesopotamia, while YAS-ZEEM Dascent, Figo Pope and Shane Daniel netted one each.

The goals for Redemption Sharpes were scored by Curtis Benn and Alanzo Lynch.

Saturday’s other scheduled match between Largo Height and Lodge Village was postponed because of a misunderstanding in the fixture. At the same venue this afternoon, Fair Hall will meet WA-KAN-DA of Carrierre at 4:30.







