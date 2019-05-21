BREAKAWAY MASTERS SVG FF SIX-A-SIDE FINAL

System Three One defeated Je Belle 1-nil on Sunday evening to win the Inaugural Breakaway Masters/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation Six-A-Side Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

Earlier, BESCO Pastures beat Largo Height 1-nil on sudden death penalties to clinch the third place, after a 1-1 draw during regulation time. In the semi-finals, Je Belle gained a 2-1 victory over Largo Height, and System Three One were 2-nil winners’ over BESCO Pastures.

In the Quarter-finals, Je Belle defeated Volcanoes 3-2, System Three One beat System Three Two 1-nil on sudden death penalties after a 3-3 draw during regulation time, Largo Height also won on sudden death penalties beating the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 1-nil following a 1-1 draw in regulation time, and BESCO Pastures secured a 3-2 win on penalties over Sion Hill. The match ended in 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Dequan Springer of BESCO Pastures with 13 goals was the leading goal scorer. The Most Outstanding goal-keeper was Azhinzo Solomon of System Three One, and the Most Outstanding player of the Championship was Theon Gordon of Je Belle.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related