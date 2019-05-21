COMPUTER AID DESIGN WORKSHOP

A capacity-building workshop which focuses on strengthening the competence of Teachers in Computer Aid Design (CAD), is set to open here today.

The workshop is targeting Teachers of Technical Drawing and Information Technology, and will be held at the St Martin’s Secondary School from today to Thursday.

It will be facilitated by Dr. Brent Hollers, a robotics coach, Business and Technology Educator and Instructional Technologist from Georgia, USA;

He will be assisted by Petrus Gumbs, Information Technology Teacher at the St. Martin’s Secondary School and STEM-SVG Coordinator.

The three-day workshop will include sessions on understanding the tool bar and workspace, the four basic 3D components, manufacturing, as well as engineering design.

The CAD capacity building workshop is a collaboration between the Ministry of Education and STEM SVG.

The training exercise opens at nine this morning at the St. Martin’s Secondary School.







