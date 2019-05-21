EDUCATION FORUM

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves is expected to deliver the keynote address at the opening of a two-day Educational Forum, set to take place here next week.

Some one hundred stakeholders in Education will attend the Forum, to be hosted by the Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the School of Education, University of the West Indies, Mona Campus and the OECS Education Development Management Unit (EDMU).

It is being convened as part of the Leadership and Accountability component of the OECS Education Support Project, which is financed by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE).

Other addresses at the Forum will come from Minister of Education, St. Clair Prince, Acting Chief Education Officer, Elizabeth Walker and Sisera Simon, Head of the OECS Education Development Management Unit.

The sessions will feature presentations from Dr. Maurice Smith and Dr. Schontal Moore of the University of the West Indies, along with local facilitators, including Dr. George Bristol, Former Principal of the George Stephens Senior Secondary School.

Participants at the forum will include Primary and Secondary School Principals, Education Officers, Lecturers from the Community College and other stakeholders.

The event is slated for Tuesday 28th and Wednesday 29th May, at the Beachcombers Hotel, with the theme: Education Leadership: Empower, Lead, Inspire.







