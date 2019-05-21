MEASLES HEALTH

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment is advising persons who have no documented evidence of a 2nd dose of the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine to report to their nearest Health Centre to make arrangements to receive the vaccine.

In a release issued yesterday, the Ministry pointed out that immunization is one of the most cost-effective public health interventions and prevents illness and deaths from all vaccine-preventable diseases.

The Ministry also advised persons intending to travel to countries with ongoing measles transmission, to consult with their healthcare provider to make arrangements to receive the vaccine.

The Ministry pointed out that Measles is a highly contagious viral disease and noted that the disease can result in death in up to 30% of persons infected. It said most measles-related deaths result from complications associated with the disease. The most serious complications include blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhoea, dehydration, ear infection and pneumonia. Complications are worse among the elderly, infants 6-11 months, malnourished or immune-compromised.

The Ministry said that several combined strategies have been implemented here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the years to protect the population against measles.

And, it said it continues to ensure that all new birth cohorts of children are vaccinated as guided by the national immunization schedule. It said to date, the Ministry has been able to maintain 100% coverage for both MMR1 and MMR 2 in children under 5 years old.







