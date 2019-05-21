SCOTIABANK KIDDY CRICKET FESTIVAL RESULTS

Georgetown Primary School with 520 runs won the last preliminary Group of the Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Skills Festival Primary Schools Championship at the Langley Park Hard Court yesterday.

Second was Pamenos Burke Primary with 486 runs, Dickson Methodist was third with 467 runs, and the Langley Park Government with 408 runs.

The finalists are defending champions, Chateaubelair Methodist, Cane End Government, Overland Government, Sion Hill Government, South Rivers Methodist, Fair Hall Government, Georgetown Primary and the Greggs Government School. The Finals will take place tomorrow at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related