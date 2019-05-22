CLIMATE CHANGE DISCUSSION

A range of issues relating to the Effects of Climate Change will be addressed at a Panel Discussion tomorrow.

The Regional Security System (RSS) will host the panel discussion on the topic: Impact of Climate Change on RSS Member States.

Members of the panel will be drawn from the National Emergency Management Organization; the CARICOM Climate Change Centre; the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism; the Sustainable Development Unit (SVG), IICA and UWI among others.

It is expected that this discussion will provide an awareness to and stimulate discussion among the audience on, challenges experienced as a result of climate change and the impact of climate change on security planning and response

The panellists’ discourse will cover several subject areas including:

Impact of climate change on food security (fisheries) and natural disasters

The challenges and progress made by Caribbean territories in adapting to the new environment influenced by climate change Climate change and the costs of inaction

The panel discussion takes place at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown, beginning at nine tomorrow morning.

The discussion is being sponsored by the European Union 10th EDF project and is being hosted by the RSS.







