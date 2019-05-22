FORMER WINDIES PLAYERS ON CWI TASK FORCE

For­mer West In­dies crick­eters, Ramnaresh Sar­wan, Phi­lo Wal­lace and Vincentian, Miles Bascombe have been named on a six-member Task Force to look in­to se­lec­tion sys­tems for Crick­et West In­dies (CWI).

Vice-Pres­i­dent of Cricket West Indies, Dr. Kishore Shal­low, heads the Committee which also includes, Di­rec­tor of Crick­et Jim­my Adams, Cricket West Indies Di­rec­tor, Enoch Lewis.

Last week, CEO of CWI John­ny Graves said that a Task Force was put in place to deal with se­lec­tion sys­tems. The last Windies se­lec­tion pan­el head­ed by Court­ney Browne was axed and they were in­formed that they could re-ap­ply for their po­si­tions af­ter the Task Force made rec­om­men­da­tions to the board.

Browne, Travis Dowl­in, Lock­hart Se­bastien and El­dine Bap­tiste were re­moved. Since then Browne and Bap­tiste have had their lawyers com­mu­ni­cate with the board, stat­ing that they were il­le­gal­ly re­moved.







