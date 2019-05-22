GUIDES DANCE FEST

The Girl Guide Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is hosting is a series of activities to celebrate this country’s 40th Anniversary of Independence.

To launch the activities, the Association will host its Annual Dance Festival this weekend.

The Festival will be staged on Saturday 25th May, at the Peace Memorial Hall in Kingstown from 6:00 p.m. with the theme: Celebrating We at 40.

The programme will feature dances from Bim Bims, Brownie Guides, Girl Guides and Ranger Guides from across St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In addition, there will be chorale speeches to toast the beauty, strength, achievement and resilience of Vincentians.

Chief Commissioner of the Association, Laura Browne said the Association is continuing its quest to empower girls and young Women to meaningfully contribute to the development of the country, and re-ignite a spirit of national pride among citizens.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related