HAIROUN BIABOU FOOTBALL RESULTS

Top Strikers of Biabou are through to the Final of the Hairoun Biabou Nine-A-Side Knockout Football Championship, following a 5-4 win on penalty kicks over National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers, in yesterday’s second semi-final at the Biabou Playing Field.

The scores were leveled at 1-1 in regulation time, after which Rondel Thomas scored for Top Strikers of Biabou, and Zeddy Millington converted for National Properties 1998 Hillside Rollers.

Monday’s first semi-final between Union Combined and Mt. Grenan ended pre-maturely after Mt. Grenan walked off the field in protest to what they claimed was poor officiating. The officials of the Championship are meeting to resolve the issue. The Knockout Final is scheduled for Sunday.

At the same venue, this afternoon, Arabesque Cane End will meet KE-BEZ Pride and Joy in the first League Quarter-final at 4:30.







