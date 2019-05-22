MARRIAQUA FOOTBALL RESULTS

Yesterday afternoon, in the Kirk Da Silva/St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation/Expose SVG Marriaqua Village Football Championships, Hill 16 defeated Byam Physical Therapy Service Downstreet 3-2 at the Cane End Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted two of the goals for Hill 16, with the other from National striker, Chavell Cunningham. O-ZIM Henderson and Denadre Smith scored a goal each for Byam Physical Therapy Service Downstreet.

Tomorrow afternoon at 4:30, Cane End will meet Freeland also at the Cane End Playing Field.







