PM GLOBAL SUMMIT

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will address issues relating to Democracy at the Global Pathfinder Summit (GPS), a major leadership conference taking place in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA.

The five-day summit, hosted by the Commonwealth of Virginia in partnership with the Presidential Precinct, a US-based think-thank, brings together emerging leaders from over 50 countries across the globe.

They will explore civic engagement projects, which support the values of diversity and democracy, the impact of youth movements on global challenges and the state of global democracy.

Prime Minister Gonsalves will deliver his keynote address on “Perspectives on Representative Democracy” at 8:30 this morning.

The global summit seeks to galvanize over 150 influential emerging leaders to devise meaningful contributions to their countries and communities through civic engagement within their geo-political space.

The Prime Minister’s address will be aired live on NBC Radio.

Prime Minster Gonsalves is accompanied by his wife Eloise Gonsalves and Senator Carlos James.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related