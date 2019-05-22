POLICE ARRESTS

Police have arrested and charged two individuals in 2 separate cases, with Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with minors on May 17th and May 19th respectively. The accused men will appear before the Family Court to answer the charges. The Police said these incidents continue to be of great concern to the Constabulary.

Persons have been commended for reporting these acts of injustice to our nation’s youths and the Police are encourage other individuals with knowledge of these crimes to report them to the police, so that these reports can be investigated and the offender(s) prosecuted.

Thirty seven year old Kimroy Hannaway, of Arnos Vale has been arrested and charged with Controlled Drug possession and Drug Trafficking on May 17th. Police alleges that Hannaway was met in possession of 288 grammes of Cannabis and 1126 grammes of Cocaine with the intent to supply to another.

The accused was subsequently charged for the purpose Drug Trafficking. The incident occurred on May 15th at Arnos Vale. Hannaway is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.

Police have also arrested and charged Leswan Stewart, 17 years old Student of Edinboro with Fraud on May 17th. Investigations revealed that Stewart defrauded a 29 year old Labourer of South Rivers by representing himself as a female. The incident occurred at South Rivers on April 19th. The accused is expected to appear before the Magistrate Court to answer the charge.

In More Police News, Eunice Dowers, 25 years old Custom Brooker of Ratho Mill/ Nigeria has been charged with 12 counts of Theft and 6 counts of defrauding the First Caribbean Bank on May 19th.

According to investigations, Dowers between September 8th, 2018 and January 28th, 2019, took a credit card from a resident of Indian Bay without his consent and stole a sum of money exceeding $2000.00 from the owners account.

Dowers was also charged with intent to defraud the First Caribbean International Bank ‘to wit’ did obtained service by representing without the consent of the Indian Bay resident herself as the holder of the credit card. Dowers is expected to appear before the Serious Offences Court to answer the charges.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related