FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL

In an exciting match yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose, Bethel High School edged out YAMM Dynamic Girls 22-21 in the Joyce Frank 3rd Division of the National Netball Championships.

At the same venue, this afternoon, JDS Success Radio Netters will play against Sion Hill Juniors in the Sonia Lewis 4th Division Knockout Championship at 5:00, then in the evening, Mitres will oppose Dutch Lady Clinchers in the Gloria Ballantyne 1st Division Knockout Championship at 6:00.







